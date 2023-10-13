ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Police Department is investigating a shooting at a park Friday afternoon. Officers were sent just before 3:45 p.m. to the area of Charlotte and Oregon about gunshots. There they found one person who had been shot. Other victims also showed up to the hospital though police did not specify how many arrived or their injuries.

The Otero County Sheriff’s Office detained a suspect in the shooting. That person’s identity has not been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 575-439-4300.