Alamogordo Police investigating after two bodies found in burning home

New Mexico

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Alamogordo Police are investigating the deaths of two people. Their bodies were found in a burning home on Hawaii Avenue Sunday. When firefighters entered the home they found the two people already dead. It’s unclear if the fire or something else caused their deaths. The state fire’s marshal is assisting in the investigation.

