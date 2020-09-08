Alamogordo Police investigating after two bodies found in burning home

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a 28-year-old from Albuquerque died in a motorcycle crash last week in Rio Arriba County. NMSP says the crash happened on September 4, 2020, at about 11:36 p.m. on NM Highway 68, near milepost 19, north of Espanola.

NMSP says a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Macario Vigil was traveling north on NM Highway 68. They say the motorcycle left the road, struck a guardrail, and Vigil was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries. NMSP says alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.