ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Alamogordo Public Schools and police say they are taking action after a video was posted on YouTube showing a school employee being confronted by a group trying to stop child predators. The confrontation happened Thursday at 5:15 p.m. at the Alamogordo Wal-Mart. The group behind the video is called Alamogordo Pred Catchers. They say they pretended to be a 14-year-old boy who was just curious and a guy started sending them explicit messages.

“He was supposed to pick up the minor at a Wal-Mart… he was going to get a Gatorade and chips and they were going to leave from there to his house,” said the people behind the Alamogordo Pred Catchers, who wish to be anonymous.

The group identifies him as a school custodian. Alamogordo schools did confirm he is a district employee in a Facebook post. The post says the employee is not at work and they are cooperating with the police.

From the video, the man at times tries to talk his way out of it. He eventually backs down.

The group wasn’t convived and did call the school principal first thing Friday morning. They say they got a quick call back with an officer. They also hope they made a difference.

KRQE News 13 chose to blur the suspect’s face because at this point he is not charged with a crime. Alamogordo police confirm they are actively investigating the incident.