ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Police Department created a new unite called the Police Service Aides (PSA). Authorities said the unit will not only help their department but the community as well.

The PSA officers will respond to minor traffic crashes or hazards and assist the public, among several other things.

The aides will have the authority to issue certain citations for different traffic violations.

The department has been approved for four service aid positions.