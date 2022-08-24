NEW MEXICO (KRQE) — A team featuring a New Mexican is a part of a 12-team race in the show “The Amazing Race.” The teams will start outside of the United States for the first time in Germany.

Marcus Craig & Michael Craig from the CBS series THE AMAZING RACE, Season 34. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

It features 12 teams of two people each. The teams will travel through Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Iceland, and Nashville. The team that wins will be awarded $1 million.

Army Tank Commander Marcus Craig, 38, of Richmond Hill, Georgia, and Air Force Fighter Pilot Michael Craig, 30, of Alamogordo, New Mexico, are brothers that will be participating in the show. The other teams consist of people from California, Alabama, Florida, Pennsylvania, Georgia, New York, and Tennessee.