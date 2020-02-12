Alamogordo man pleads guilty to attempted home invasion

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Alamogordo man admitted to his role in a violent attempted home invasion.

Dominic Roberts will be the last of five people to be sentenced for the 2017 crime. Surveillance video shows a woman, Crystal Silva, ringing the doorbell and asking the homeowner to use his phone.

Roberts, along with Ross Sanders and Jason Enjady came up with guns and tried to force the door but could not get in, so they fled with their getaway driver, Dustin Williams. The sentences for the other four range from three to 22 years.

This week Roberts pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated burglary. He faces nearly ten years behind bars.