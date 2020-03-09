1  of  2
Live Now
Coronavirus task force holds briefing at White House WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Alamogordo man charged in child abuse investigation

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Alamogordo man is accused of squeezing his stepdaughter so hard that he broke her bones.

Jonathan Salcedo, 26, was charged with two counts of child abuse after police say the 4-month-old suffered fractures to her ribs and right arm earlier this month.

According to a criminal complaint, Salcedo told investigators he would get upset because the girl would cry constantly. He would squeeze the girl’s ribcage out of frustration.

Prosecutors are asking Salcedo to be locked up until trial.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞