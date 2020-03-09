Alamogordo man charged in child abuse investigation

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Alamogordo man is accused of squeezing his stepdaughter so hard that he broke her bones.

Jonathan Salcedo, 26, was charged with two counts of child abuse after police say the 4-month-old suffered fractures to her ribs and right arm earlier this month.

According to a criminal complaint, Salcedo told investigators he would get upset because the girl would cry constantly. He would squeeze the girl’s ribcage out of frustration.

Prosecutors are asking Salcedo to be locked up until trial.