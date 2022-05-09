ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Police Department arrested a man who they say threatened people with a gun at a gas station. Police received word of someone firing shots at the Murphy Express on White Sands Blvd Sunday evening.

Witnesses helped police track the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Robert Estrada, to a home on Virginia Ave. When officers confronted him, they say he refused to comply and walked around the property with the gun, firing shots at them.

That then prompted an hours-long standoff. No one was hurt in the incident. The New Mexico State Police tactical team was called into help. Estrada was taken into custody after midnight.