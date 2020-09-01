Alamogordo Library launching storybook scavenger hunt

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Library is launching a storybook character scavenger hunt but it needs help from the community. The library is looking for businesses that would be interested in hanging a storybook page in their window for kids to find. The goal is to kick the contest off September 16. Businesses interested in participating must fill out a form on the city’s website.
