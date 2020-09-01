Alamogordo Library launching storybook scavenger hunt

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Library is launching a storybook character scavenger hunt but it needs help from the community. The library is looking for businesses that would be interested in hanging a storybook page in their window for kids to find. The goal is to kick the contest off September 16. Businesses interested in participating must fill out a form on the city’s website.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss