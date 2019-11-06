Alamogordo launches search for new police chief

ALAMOGORDO, N.M (KRQE) – The city of Alamogordo is looking for a new police chief. The city confirmed Brian Peete resigned Monday after a meeting to discuss a pending lawsuit and other concerns.

In July, Peete filed a whistleblower complaint against former city manager Maggie Paluch. He claimed he was suspended for raising concerns about the city manager and city attorney.

City officials say the meeting Monday was to talk about the best way to move forward.

“The parties reached an agreement that everyone was pleased with, and as a result, the city is searching for a new chief of police,” city manager Brian Ceasar said.

The city did not reveal any details about that agreement with Peete.

Alamogordo will conduct a nationwide search for a new police chief. Captain Richard Denton will serve as interim chief.