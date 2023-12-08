ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Alamogordo has raised the age limit for those allowed out late at night. The city commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a change to its curfew ordinance prohibiting a minor under the age of 18 from being in a public place without supervision after 11 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on weekends. The curfew had applied to teens under 16.

Parents will get a written warning on the first offense. After that, parents will be hit with a $500 fine. There are some exceptions to the curfew like teens heading home from work or emergencies.

The commission also approved an ordinance that bars unauthorized presence in arroyos. However, commissions tabled a proposal that goes after parents for truancy.