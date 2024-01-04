ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Fire Department responded to a fire at a home near Incredible Court around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. They said crews had to evacuate the home and began fighting defensively after interior operations were unsuccessful.

Crews searched for a child inside who was later found to have been with his father and not at the home. A woman was taken to the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation. Three children were also taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

Crews are investigating the fire which has been preliminary ruled as accidental.