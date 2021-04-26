Alamogordo Fire Chief LeClair to retire

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – After 18 years of service, Alamogordo Fire Department Chief Jim LeClair is retiring. According to the City of Alamogordo, LeClair held several positions throughout his career including code enforcement officer, fire operations manager, DPS fire services commander, deputy fire chief, and fire marshal. LeClair has served as AFD chief since 2017.

“During my term as Mayor, I have been fortunate to know and work with Chief LeClair. He has never failed to impress me with his knowledge and expertise of our community regarding firefighting and code enforcement needs. He will be greatly missed. I wish Jim and his wife Christy a long and enjoyable retirement,” said Mayor Richard Boss in a news release.

The city is encouraging the community to stop by several open houses this week to wish LeClair the best in his retirement. The city also says there will be a special ceremony along 10th Street from Florida Ave. to New York Ave. on Friday, April 30th at 1:00 p.m.

“I am deeply grateful for Chief Jim LeClair and his 18 years of incredible, selfless service to the citizens of Alamogordo. He has served the citizens with dignity and respect, and will leave a hole with his retirement. Under his leadership, the Alamogordo Fire Department thrived, and he will be missed very much. I wish him and his family a happy retirement, and am thrilled that he will get to spend his days doing what he loves – being a husband, father and grandfather. Thank you to

Chief LeClair for 18 years of amazing service to the citizens of Alamogordo,” said Brian Cesar in the same news release, Alamogordo city manager.

For more information on the locations of the open houses, visit alamogordo.nm.us/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=Press-Release-Retirement-of-City-of-Alam-370.