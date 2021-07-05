Alamogordo Family Recreation Center expands pool services, reopens basketball gym

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Family Recreation Center Pool will be increasing its capacity limits and adding drop-in participation opportunities starting on Tuesday, July 6. According to a press release from the City of Alamogordo, the number of sessions offered, participant numbers, and designated pool space still remains limited due to staffing and availability.

Public swim sessions have been expanded to Saturdays and online pre-registration is still available and is recommended. The City states that each session has a maximum number of registrations that are allowed.

Once a session is completely filled through online pre-registration, drop-ins will not be available. If spots are available, drop-in swimmers will sign in and pay during their time of check-in.

When a session has filled, no additional drop-ins will be taken. To register for a swim session, visit the AFRC Pool website.

Additionally, the AFRC will be reopening its basketball gym on Tuesday, July 6, and will offer the following sessions:

Monday and Friday

8:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

12:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

2:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m,.

Tuesday and Thursday

10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

12:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Sessions are available through pre-registration online and by drop-in. Sessions cost $3 per person and residents are encouraged to pre-register in order to secure a spot. Drop-ins will be accepted if a session is not full.