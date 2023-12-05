ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo City Commission is considering making changes to a curfew ordinance for minors. Under the proposed ordinance, children under 18 years old would not be allowed out without adult supervision from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekday nights and midnight to 6 a.m. on weekend nights.

Exceptions would be made for minors coming from school or church-sponsored events and work. The ordinance also would make parents liable if their child violates the ordinance with up to a $500 fine on the third violation. The current ordinance applies to minors under 16 years old. The city commission is meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. to discuss the ordinance further.