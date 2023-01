ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Alamogordo is temporarily closing its Sgt. Willie Estrada Memorial Civic Center. The closure starting January 23 will last about a month while construction crews replace the sewer line.

If you need to schedule an appointment call the center at (575) 439-4159 or online at https://ci.alamogordo.nm.us/FormCenter/Civic-Center-26/BOOKING-INQUIRY-108. No other information has been released.