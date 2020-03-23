Alamogordo City Commission to hold Emergency Meeting

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo City Commission will hold an Emergency Meeting on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 3 p.m. to address the consideration of declaring a state of emergency in the city. Additionally, the commission will consider giving Mayor Richard Boss permission to sign a letter on behalf of the commission to the State Legislature regarding taxes.
The meeting will take place in the Commission Chambers located at 1376 E. Ninth Street. While the meeting is open to the public, residents are encouraged to watch via live stream online.
