Alamogordo Chamber of Commerce hosts cookie drive for Holloman airmen

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – For those interested in spreading holiday cheer and maybe do some baking, Alamogordo’s Chamber of Commerce is hosting a cookie drive for Holloman’s airmen residing in the dorms.
Cookies should be individually bagged with three cookies per bag. Those can be dropped off at the Chamber of Commerce of Holloman’s community center on Sunday or Monday.
