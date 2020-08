ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Alamogordo needs your help cleaning up its cemetery. They're looking for volunteers to cut weeds, rake and pick up trash at the Monte Vista Cemetery this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. It's part of the Great American Cleanup, a nationwide community improvement effort.

Water, sunscreen, trash bags, and line for weed eaters will be provided. The city asks volunteers to practice social distancing while they work.