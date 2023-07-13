ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Alamogordo has been awarded a $12,600 AARP Community Challenge Grant. The grant will be used on the Alamogordo MainStreet project of developing a public space on the east side of New York Ave., behind the buildings.

Alamogordo MainStreet says area will get murals, garden beds, seating areas, lighting and will give people easy access to the shops, brewery and other places in the area. The area will give people a place to hangout and even garden in the garden beds. Alamogordo MainStreet says the area will compliment another project they have; the New York Ave. Makeover. This project, separate from the grant, will add more greenery, streetlamps and benches to the area.