ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Alamogordo police arrested two women on Sunday. They were charged with crimes involving drugs.
Carlee Edwards and Ashley Gonzales were pulled over for a traffic violation Sunday. Police claimed the officer saw drug paraphernalia during the traffic stop.
When police searched the vehicle, they say they found more than 200 fentanyl pills and $1,500 in cash.
Both were arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and resisting or obstructing an investigation. Both women were taken to Otero County Detention Center.