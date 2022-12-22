ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Alamogordo police arrested two women on Sunday. They were charged with crimes involving drugs.

Carlee Edwards and Ashley Gonzales were pulled over for a traffic violation Sunday. Police claimed the officer saw drug paraphernalia during the traffic stop.

When police searched the vehicle, they say they found more than 200 fentanyl pills and $1,500 in cash.

Both were arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and resisting or obstructing an investigation. Both women were taken to Otero County Detention Center.