Airship tech company selects New Mexico for U.S. production center

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Economic Development Department announced that the technology company Sceye has selected the state as its U.S. base of stratospheric flights for earth observation and communication. In a press release, the EDD states that Sceye’s airships operate in the stratosphere at 65,000 feet and have the potential to provide 100% broadband coverage to rural New Mexico while also monitoring methane emissions.

The company will make use of expertise from Sandia National Labs, Air Force Research Lab, New Mexico Tech, New Mexico State University, the University of New Mexico and other institutions. A Switzerland-based company, Sceye has invested over $50 million in developing and maturing the stratospheric airship and building infrastructure in New Mexico.

EDD states in its latest expansion, the company will create 140 manufacturing and engineering jobs. The EDD has pledged up to $5 million from its Local Economic Development Act fund to boost job creation in the state.