Airman from Albuquerque dies at military base in Qatar

New Mexico News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Department of Defense says a member of the New Mexico Air National Guard has died at a military base in Qatar. The department said Sunday in a news release that Lt. Col. James C. Willis of Albuquerque died the previous day in events unrelated to combat that are under investigation.

The 55-year-old airman was providing support to military efforts against the Islamic State group of Iraq and Syria. Willis had been assigned as commander of the 210th Red Horse Squadron at Kirtland Air Force Base.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES