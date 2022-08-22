NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 27th Special Operations Wing at Cannon Air Force Base announced Airman 1st Class Brendan Carr of the 27th Special Operations Maintenance squadron died in a motorcycle accident August 21 in Portales, New Mexico.

According to a news release from the 27th Special Operations Wing the details surrounding the accident are still under investigation. “He was an exceptionally hard-working aircraft hydraulic systems apprentice who always came to work motivated and eager to learn his job,” U.S. Air Force Colonel, 27th Special Operations Maintenance Group commander Harry Seibert said in a release. According to the release Carr leaves behind a wife and daughter.