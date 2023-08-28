RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Online rental company Airbnb released the top-booked summer travel destinations for families in every state. The mountain Village of Ruidoso took the top spot in New Mexico.

Airbnb compiled the list based on the top proportion of family nights booked per state in the first half of 2023 for summer check-in between June and August. According to Discover Ruidoso, about 2 million visitors traveled to the area in 2022.

“We love getting confirmation of what we see here in town when our lodging is full and our Midtown district and restaurants are bustling with visitors. Ruidoso is a great destination for everyone whether you are visiting for a family vacation, a couples getaway, a weekend with friends or a solo travel adventure. We offer a huge variety of outdoor active activities…. or if you just want to sit back and enjoy the view, we offer that too!” said Kerry Gladden with Discover Ruidoso.

In the summer, Ruidoso is home to hiking, mountain biking, swimming at Grindstone Lake, horse racing, and more.

Other top destinations in the states that border New Mexico include Granby, Colorado, which beat out tourist hotspots like Telluride or Vail. Or Lake Havasu City in Arizona, which edged out the Grand Canyon. In Texas, the top spot for families went to the City of Port Aransas which features beaches on the Gulf of Mexico. Tulsa was listed as the top destination for Oklahoma and the City of Washington was the most popular in Utah.