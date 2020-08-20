Air Quality Alert issued in San Juan County due to smoke from fires

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department has issued an Air Quality Alert for San Juan County due to several fires in Colorado. The smoke from the fires is expected to have impacts in the county Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

Shiprock, Farmington, Aztec, and surrounding communities may see these impacts. Those in the area are encouraged to take precautions to protect those with pre-existing respiratory conditions by turning off swamp coolers or closing windows.

The Air Quality Alert is in effect from Wednesday evening through noon on Thursday, August 20.

Here’s a better look at forecast surface smoke in New Mexico today. NW wind will send smoke from Colorado wildfires and the Medio Fire into northern, central and eastern NM throughout the afternoon. It won’t be nearly as smokey as other parts of the west. #nmwx pic.twitter.com/iqnB3CQUBv — Erica Meyer (@erica_wx) August 20, 2020

