NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health and Environment issued an air quality alert for a large portion of northern and central New Mexico.

Winds will shift smoke from wildfires burning in Northern New Mexico to the south. Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque also issued a smoke alert through noon Monday. Anyone over 65, or with respiratory illnesses, along with children and pregnant woman are asked to stay indoors.