NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The National Weather Service is issuing an air quality alert for northern and eastern New Mexico.
They say smoke will impact the communities of Espanola, Kewa Pueblo, Las Vegas, Los Alamos, Taos and Watrous among others. Anyone with respiratory issues, over the age of 65 or pregnant is asked to stay indoors. The air quality alert is set to expire Monday at noon.