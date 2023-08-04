Update: Friday, 10 a.m.

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – In the wake of the announcement that 300 to 350 Special Operations personnel will be transferred out of Cannon Air Force Base, Clovis Mayor Michael Morris and other area officials announced they will make statements during a Friday morning press conference at the Clovis-Carver Library.

Alongside Morris, officials invited to the announced conference include Curry County Chairman Robert Thornton, Air and Space Force Civilian Representative David Robinson, and Committee of 50 President Sid Strebeck. The City of Clovis also noted that the community partners will provide further information regarding AFB from their support role perspectives during the conference.

Original Story:

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The U.S. Air Force announced that 300 to 350 Special Operations personnel will be transferred out of Cannon Air Force Base.

“Clovis is proud to be home to AFSOC’s 27th Special Operations Wing. Through our long-standing supportive relationship, we understand that force structure is evolving within AFSOC and that personnel numbers may fluctuate up and down at Cannon as a result,” said Clovis Mayor Mike Morris.

According to the release, the personnel will be going to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base located in Arizona. The Air Force announced a new wing of the Air Force Special Operations Command at Davis-Monthan.

Officials said they will be transforming the 492nd Special Operations Wing into a power projection wing with all of the AFSOC’s mission capabilities.

“The additional location will also permit AFSOC to take advantage of the Barry M. Goldwater Range, which will provide additional training opportunities, capacity, and increased prioritization as its forces prepare to meet the priorities of the National Defense Strategy,” said officials with the Air Force.