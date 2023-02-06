NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A humanitarian aid worker killed in Ukraine last week worked for a Santa Fe-based organization focusing on getting medical help to people around the world. According to Global Outreach Doctors’ website, Pete Reed worked as their Ukraine country director.

Reed was killed on Thursday in Bakhmut. He was evacuating people when he got a call about injuries nearby and hopped in his ambulance to help. It was hit by a missile.

Reed was a decorated Marine before starting his humanitarian aid work nearly a decade ago.