Agua Fría community farm reopens in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - A revitalized farm dating back to World War II is offering up fresh fruit and veggies in Santa Fe.

The newly renamed "Reunity Farm" in Agua Fría Village will open to the public twice a week and host a booth at the Santa Fe Farmer's Market.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the farm's reopening follows the death of its owner at the age of a 102. Earlier this year, Reunity Resources, known for its composting program in local schools announced it would take over to keep the farm alive.

The farm's open house is Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the property, located near the San Isidro Crossing in Agua Fría.