AG’s office urges New Mexico school board member to step down

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Attorney General’s office is advising a school board member in Questa to step down now that his past has caught up with him.

Ellis Garcia has been serving since 2017, but it was recently revealed that he was convicted of conspiracy to commit arson in 1992. State law bars people convicted of felonies to be elected or appointed to public office.

According to the Taos News, he has ignored repeated calls to withdraw from the upcoming election. Then it was revealed that Garcia was once charged with rape of a child. While the charge was eventually dropped community members are concerned.

Now the AG’s office has sent him a letter advising him to step down. They say they can take legal action if he doesn’t comply.