NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state attorney general’s office has been ordered to pay up for failing to hand over public records. Last year, Albuquerque’s former police chief Mike Geier submitted the request to the AG’s office for any reports and communications regarding himself. This was a few months after Geier was fired from the department following a fraud investigation into his chief of staff and friction with the mayor’s office.

The AG’s office told him there were no relevant documents about Geier. However, a judge ruled there were and that the AG’s office broke the law by not handing them over. The court ordered the AG’s office and its record custodian to pay Geier more than $40,000.