NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The legal battle for Demesia Padilla, the former Tax and Revenue secretary, continues. The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office is now looking to the state Supreme Court to reverse a court of appeal’s decision and bring back the convictions against Padilla.

“It’s important for our office to defend the jury’s verdict in the situation,” said Chief Deputy Attorney General James Grayson.

In 2021, a jury found Padilla guilty of stealing $25,000 from a client while acting as Tax and Revenue secretary under former governor Susana Martinez. However, her convictions were overturned at the end of March with the appeal’s court citing a statute of limitations issue. Under the previous attorney general, Hector Balderas, the charges were filed in the wrong district in 2018. The charges were dropped and refiled in 2019 in the correct county. Padilla’s attorneys argued the six-year statute of limitations had already run out. While the appeals court agreed, the AG’s office does not.

“The argument here is that somehow dismissal and refiling violated the statute of limitations, but in fact, the statute of limitations, the goal is to put the defendant on notice of the need to defend against the charges. The previous administration did so,” said Grayson.

Padilla’s team has a chance to respond before the state’s highest court decides if it will take on the case. Grayson said they should know in about 30 days.

“We had a jury of this defendant’s peers unanimously find her guilty of public corruption. That’s a very serious breach of public trust and something that needs to be upheld by the New Mexico supreme court,” said Grayson.

KRQE reached out to Padilla’s legal team for comment but has not heard back.