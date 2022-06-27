SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new system is being created to alert senior citizens of scams targeting them. The new system will combine scam complaints received by the Attorney General’s Office with aging and long-services statewide alert system technology.

The system is designed to quickly notify anyone signed up for the service about new and evolving scams. Seniors and their families can sign up for these alerts at nmaging.state.nm.us or by contacting the Office of the Attorney General toll-free at 1-844-255-9210, and press 5 to speak with an advocate.