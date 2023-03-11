LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The American Indian Business Enterprise (AIBE) at NMSU is set to receive a portion of $12 million. The funds are meant to support Native American farmers and ranchers.

The Native American Agricultural Fund (NAAF) is working to provide multiple services, including agricultural education, business training, and access to capital.

“Thanks to the NAAF award, we are excited to serve Native American entrepreneurs, specifically farmers, ranchers, and producers who will increase economic opportunity in their communities,” said AIBE Center Director Brooke Montgomery.

The AIBE is one of 49 organizations to receive grant funding to support more than 160,000 Native American farmers, ranchers, and producers across 15 states.

The AIBE Center can be reached at aibe@nmsu.edu or 575-646-3436.