Agreement made for removal of mural at Vladem site

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe artist behind a mural that is set to be destroyed has reached a settlement with the state. Gilberto Guzman created the mural called Multi-Cultural on the Halpin Building on Guadalupe St. in the 1980s.

The state decided to stucco over the murals as the building is transformed into the Vladem Contemporary Art Museum. Guzman filed a lawsuit earlier this year to stop the demolition.

He argued it violates his contract with the state to maintain the mural over the years. But the state had determined that the mural was beyond repair.

Now, Guzman and the Department of Cultural Affairs have agreed the state will cover up the existing mural but Guzman will create a scaled-down version to be displayed inside the museum’s lobby so that people can still see it without having to pay admission. The original mural will also be honored outside the building where a picture of the original art will be displayed.