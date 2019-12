LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – NMSU’s old basketball court is turning into a unique keepsake.

Triple D Woodworks, a Las Cruces company, is turning the Lou Henson Basketball court into pens. A portion of the profits from the pens ales will return to the basketball team.

The pens will set you back $130. They will be engraved with the words ‘NMSU Lou Henson Court’.