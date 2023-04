LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at New Mexico State University are putting their fashion sense to the test but won’t be using traditional fabric. The Aggie Fashion Club will host its 3rd annual sustainable fashion Thursday at the student union.

They’ll show off outfits made from reused material like paper, bubble wrap, product labels, and retail bags. They’ll also have access to vintage fabrics. The theme for this show is “Aggie Avant Garde” highlighting NMSU’s culture and identity.