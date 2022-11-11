NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Interior Department has plans to withdraw permits for oil and gas production on federal land around Chaco Canyon. However, it may not have the impact that was expected.

A Bureau of Land Management report estimates the effect on oil and gas production would be negligible.

It said that only about 100 new oil and gas wells would be drilled in the area to begin with and that the withdrawal would cut that number in half.

Environmentalists explained the agency needs to take a broader look at the effects of development in that area on the cultural site.