NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico may see a possible influx of migrants coming in after the Supreme Court cleared President Biden on his decision to end the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy.

Upon taking office, President Biden ended the policy which prevented asylum seekers from staying in the country as they awaited immigration hearings. Now, with the Supreme Court giving Biden the green light, agencies in New Mexico say they have been preparing for this exact moment. “We are just very happy that this approach to immigration policy has ended. This is not how we do immigration policy,” said Annunciation House Director, Ruben Garcia. “It’s time for us to do the right thing to take these people out of these horrific circumstances that they’ve been forced into and brought into the United States”’ added ACLU Attorney, Rebecca Sheff.

In a 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court gives Biden the decision to rescind the policy, but while some may fear a rush of migrants could start, groups in New Mexico say that’s not the case. Rescinding the Remain in Mexico policy allows only those migrants who qualify under certain conditions to come over and both Garcia and Sheff say those numbers are marginal. However, if there were to be an influx of migrants, New Mexico counties along the border could see the biggest share. Though one county manager says he doesn’t see this being a big problem. “I don’t foresee it to be a huge problem. We’ve got a very capable Border Patrol presence here. Our emergency manager is staying on top of everything. We are very well connected with the emergency managers along the border in all three counties so I don’t see this being a huge crisis,” said Luna County Manager, Chris Brice.

The Biden administration can immediately stop enforcing the program, but the Supreme Court’s ruling leaves the door open to Texas and other states to continue pressing to force the administration to continue the program. The ACLU says they are working with coalition partners across the border to help support efforts for when or if the policy does come to an end.