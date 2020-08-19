AG Balderas to file lawsuit over Trump administration’s changes, cuts to Postal Service

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorney General Hector Balderas announced on Tuesday that New Mexico is joining a union of other states that will file a federal lawsuit challenging operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service that have threatened mail delivery and could undermine the national election in November. The AG’s Office reports that changes to USPS including the elimination of staff overtime, altering operations at state distribution centers, and removing critical mail sorting equipment are threatening the timely delivery of mail to those who rely on the Postal Service for everything from medical prescriptions to ballots.

“The postal service is a vital lifeline for rural New Mexico, and this action threatens to disproportionately harm our Indigenous communities from their daily living to their ability to participate in our democracy,” said AG Balderas in a press release. “I am asking the courts to step in and supervise the process to ensure that the federal government is working with states, including our Secretary of State, to ensure these services are delivered in the way our Constitution mandates.”

The lawsuit will state that the Postal Service carried out the changes to mail service nationwide unlawfully and aims to stop reductions in the agency’s service. The USPS changes come as President Trump claimed that vote-by-mail could cost him the election.

The New Mexico Office of the Attorney General states that the law requires changes at the U.S. Postal Service that cause a nationwide impact in mail service must be submitted to the Postal Regulatory Commission. The commission will then evaluate the proposal and include public notice as well as comment.

The attorney general says that the federal government’s failure to do so has denied the states of their right to notice and comment on the nationwide service changes to the USPS. This lawsuit also includes attorney generals of Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

