AG Balderas looking into possible sex crimes at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch

(KRQE)- State Attorney General Hector Balderas says he is now investigating possible crimes committed at billionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico mansion.

The Santa Fe New Mexican is reporting that Balderas’ office has been in contact with survivors of alleged sex crimes that Epstein is accused of and that they are now investigating to see if any of them happened at Epstein’s Santa Fe County mansion. According to a spokesman for Balderas, the office has contacted the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and will be providing additional evidence to federal authorities.

The New Mexican reports that a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman has stated that the agency has not conducted any investigations of alleged sex crimes at the ranch.

Epstein was arraigned this week in federal court on sex crimes charges including sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.