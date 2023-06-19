CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people were rescued from the Rio Grande on Monday. It happened around 3 p.m.

According to Corrales Fire Department, a rescue effort was launched at Siphon Beach in Corrales when a group of people using inflatable tubes got caught in river debris. A total of 12 people were rescued.

Five of the rescued people were minors, and the Corrales Fire chief said everyone was okay.

Crews from Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Corrales, and Bernalillo County helped with the rescue.