CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people were rescued from the Rio Grande on Monday. It happened around 3 p.m.
According to Corrales Fire Department, a rescue effort was launched at Siphon Beach in Corrales when a group of people using inflatable tubes got caught in river debris. A total of 12 people were rescued.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Albuquerque DoorDash driver’s car stolen with his dog inside
- Sports: Local boxing phenom to make pro debut in Atlantic City
- Politics: Several new MVD laws go into effect Friday, June 16 in New Mexico
- Trending: What’s open in Albuquerque on Juneteenth?
Five of the rescued people were minors, and the Corrales Fire chief said everyone was okay.
Crews from Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Corrales, and Bernalillo County helped with the rescue.