CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Following flooding, thunderstorms, and a tornado near the end of May 2023, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has started assessing the damage.

FEMA staff and New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management staff have conducted “preliminary damage assessments” in Curry County and Quay County, New Mexico. A key goal is to figure out if the damage qualifies for federal funding.

“The New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is grateful to FEMA for conducting PDA’s [preliminary damage assessments] in Curry and Quay Counties. We look forward to working with FEMA to support these communities as they rebuild from the damages they experienced due to the severe weather in May,” New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Secretary David Dye said in a press release.

To qualify for FEMA funding, damage to public infrastructure has to exceed $3.7 million in damages. Roads, bridges, and buildings were all impacted by the storms.