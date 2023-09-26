SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an effort to help New Mexico’s families, the state launched an online puppet show, called The Early Show with Alax. Now that the first season is over, the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD) says they’ve seen success.

“We’ve seen remarkable engagement with the show, and we’re seeing a corresponding increase in families seeking out early childhood programs and services that support child development and build caregiving skills,” ECECD Cabinet Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said in a press release. “ECECD looks forward to continuing these kinds of innovative public education efforts to ensure we’re reaching New Mexico families with the resources they need to thrive.”

The show features a fluffy, green puppet that teaches new parents and growing families key topics about childcare. In season one, the show covered nutrition, sleep, childhood development, and more. The videos can be found on YouTube.

So far, the videos have generated over 5.5 million views, according to ECECD. More than 23,000 people are subscribed to the show’s YouTube channel.