ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted sex offender from New Mexico, Ralph David Vasquez, has been captured in Texas, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The man was on the run and was supposed to report to the New Mexico Department of Corrections in July 2022, the Marshals Service said.

He was supposed to serve nine years behind bars after being convicted of criminal sexual penetration, battery, and false imprisonment. When he didn’t show up to serve his time, the courts issued a felony bench warrant, the Marshals Service claimed.

Now, Vasquez has been arrested in Seguin, Texas, outside of San Antonio. He will eventually be extradited back to New Mexico, according to the Marshals Service.

“No matter the location, the United States Marshals Service will go the distance, in the name of justice,” Vincent Gambone, the U.S. Marshals Southwest Investigative Fugitive Team supervisor, said in a press release. “As the saying goes, ‘let no guilty man go free,’ and that’s what happened here.”