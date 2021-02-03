African safari, stunning jewelry, art pieces among items available during virtual Sweetheart Auction

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Every year, people look forward to the largest charity event in Santa Fe where fine art, celebrity dinners, and amazing experiences help pave the way to the Cancer Foundation for New Mexico‘s continued mission to help Northern New Mexicans get the lifesaving cancer treatment they need. Even though this year’s event will be virtual due to COVID-19 concerns, it will be just as exciting as the previous years.

Cancer Foundation of New Mexico vice chair Bunny Terry discusses the event and what is planned. With over 400 items ranging in price from $15 to $41,000, virtual guests from all over the world will have the opportunity to experience the Sweetheart Auction from the comfort of their home.

Early VIP bidding starts on February 6 with bidding ending at midnight on February 11. A variety of items and experiences will be available including a dinner with Shirley MacLaine, a Zoom call with Hampton Sides, handcrafted southwestern jewelry, hanging art by renowned painters, or a weekend at Vermejo Park with a fishing guide.

The Sweetheart Auction will cater to all tastes and bidders will be supporting the Foundation. To view the auction’s virtual schedule or to register now for VIP advanced bidding access, visit cffnm.org.