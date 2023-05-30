ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) is warning people to be careful on the Rio Grande. The caution comes after a body was recovered from the water Monday.

During a routine patrol around 5 p.m. Monday evening, AFR spotted a body floating in the river just north of Rio Bravo.

The body was recovered, but he has not yet been identified.

AFR said there were reports the man had been in the water anywhere between one to three days.

It was a busy weekend on the river for AFR crews; eight people and one dog were rescued over the holiday weekend.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the man’s cause of death.