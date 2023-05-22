RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new housing development in Ruidoso. The new development, Mechem Meadows, aims to create housing for families that were affected by the McBride wildfire.

“The strong community support at the ribbon cutting for Mechem Meadows demonstrates that affordable housing development can be built in the heart of Ruidoso,” Director of Compliance and Initiatives Julie Halbig said. Ruidoso donated three pieces of land for the homes to be installed on. The homes are currently being leased to families displaced by the fire. The project was supported by MFA, through the Emergency Needs Pilot Program.

In 2022, the McBride fire burned 6,159 acres in and around Ruidoso. More than 200 homes were destroyed in the fire.